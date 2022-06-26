Betting Odds Released for Ole Miss and Oklahoma in Game Two of CWS Finals

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are playing for the college baseball national championship, and a win on Sunday would claim the first baseball title for the team in school history.

The Rebels punched their ticket to the College World Series finals on Thursday with a 2-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the semifinals, sending the Razorbacks home with a masterful pitching performance from Dylan DeLucia. The Ole Miss righty threw a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

Jack Dougherty drew the start for Ole Miss on the mound in game one and had a perfect game bid entering the sixth inning before he ran into some trouble on the base paths. The Rebel right-hander was credited with two earned runs on his line, but Ole Miss never trailed in the game and held a 4-2 lead after six.

The Rebels drew first blood in Saturday's game with two runs in the top of the first inning and another run in the second. The offensive highlight of the game, however, came in the top of the eighth when Ole Miss hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to extend its lead to 8-2. T.J. McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench were responsible for the big flies.

Betting lines for game two have been released by the SI Sportsbook. The odds are listed below.

Run Line: Ole Miss -1.5 (+125), Oklahoma +1.5 (-161)

Money Line: Ole Miss -133, Oklahoma +105

Over/Under: 11.5

