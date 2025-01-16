WATCH: Rebels Ace Hunter Elliott Looks Ready for 2025
Ole Miss fans haven't seen Hunter Elliott on the mound since a couple of games in the 2023 season before he was sidelined with an elbow injury. Before that, he was on the hill for game two of the 2022 College World Series where his heroics were key in winning the program's first national title.
Since then, Elliott has battled through Tommy John surgery and rehab to get back on the bump at Swayze Field, but now, he has returned to action as the Rebels will have their ace back for the 2025 season.
The Ole Miss baseball social accounts released footage of Elliott at a live practice, and it's safe to say his stuff looks even better, especially that changeup.
You can view the video below.
In the background, you can hear somebody say, "That's disgusting," referring to the changeup Elliott threw to Rebels power-hitting utility player Judd Utermark.
In his Ole Miss career, Elliott, a Tupelo native, has posted a 3.24 ERA and a 6-4 record on the hill. As mentioned above, he was a critical component of the Rebels' national title run in 2022 where he served as a type of "1B" ace behind Dylan DeLucia in Omaha.
It will be fun to watch Elliott take the mound for the Rebels, presumably when Ole Miss heads to Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, for the Shriners Children's College Showdown with Arizona, Texas, Louisville, Oklahoma State, and Clemson.
The Rebels open the season with a familiar foe in the Arizona Wildcats on Feb.14 followed up with a matchup against new SEC rival Texas on the 15th and a very talented Clemson team on the 16th. The games will be televised on FloCollege.