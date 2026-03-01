Ole Miss Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina Starting Lineup, Start Time and How to Watch

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels return to action in the Lone Star State on Sunday morning for a matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

After a bounce back win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, the Rebels moved to 10-1 on the season with the historic start continuing for Bianco and Co.

Cade Townsend earned his first win of the season, striking out nine batters and issuing just one walk over five scoreless innings. Nine strikeouts was a new career high for the sophomore, and he has now struck out 8+ hitters in each of his three starts this season.

Taylor Rabe earned the first save of his career, working the final four innings of the game and striking out a career-high seven batters. Each pitcher allowed just three hits and Townsend issued the only walk of the game.

Dom Decker went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three runs scored. It was the first time in his career that he hit multiple home runs in one game. Moseley did not start on Saturday but entered the game defensively in the seventh, making the most of his one at bat with his first career grand slam

Now, Ole Miss will roll out left-hander Wil Libbert for the program's final game of the weekend in Houston.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Sunday's game of the BRUCE BOLT College Classic will be streamed live on Astros.com and the Astros' YouTube channel and are free to watch. First pitch is for 10:05 a.m. CT.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT: COASTAL CAROLINA

The Chanticleers are coming off one of its most memorable seasons ever after reaching the CWS National Championship Series against LSU but fell in two games. Kevin Schnall, only in his second season as the head coach of the program, led the Chants to 56 wins last season and return two of their four top hitters from last season.

Coastal Carolina is off to a solid start in 2026, entering the BRUCE BOLT College Classic with a 6-2 record. It began the season with a three-game sweep of Fairfield at home, before it got upset in Conway by College of Charleston, 4-3, in the first midweek game of the year.

Like the Rebels, the Chants have played all their games at home to start the season, and this is their first time playing elsewhere this season.

Dean Mihos was Coastal Carolina's best hitter last season, with that not changing in 2026. Now a senior, Mihos is batting .424 to start the season and ranks fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in hits per game (1.75). Trace Mazon is Coastal Carolina's best power-hitter to start the year, knocking two home runs to start the year with 10 RBI.

The Chants are without their two top pitchers, Cameron Flukey and Hayden Johnson, due to injuries. In their place, Case Bosch has stepped up in his three appearances and one start. He has a 0.00 ERA against 34 batters faced, and hitters are knocking only .133 percent against him this season. Darin Horn has also had a solid start to the year, winning two games so far this season with 13 strikeouts.

