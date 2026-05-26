What to Expect When Ole Miss Baseball Takes On Arizona State

After the Ole Miss Rebels had a quick exit in the SEC tournament, they now look ahead to the Nebraska regional.

They will be taking on a solid Arizona State team on May 29th in the Lincoln Regional.

The Sun Devils finished their regular season 37-19 and went 19-11 in Big 12 conference games.

What to Expect From Arizona State

ASU base runner Landon Hairston steals third base against the Cincinnati Bearcats during their Big 12 tournament | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona is coming off some of its best baseball after it made it to the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament. The Sun Devils are led by Landon Hairston, who set a school record this year with 28 home runs. The sophomore outfielder also hit .413 on the year and was named the 2026 Big 12 player of the year.

In addition, the State lineup includes six hitters who are hitting above .280. Four of those hitters are hitting well into the .300s. This team is a power-hitting team. They finished second in the Big 12 in home runs as a team with 108

The Rebels Ace Hunter Elliot will most likely get the nod for the Rebels against the Sun Devils and will need to bring his ace stuff against a talented Arizona State lineup.

Cole Carlon will most likely be on the bump for the Sun Devils. The Friday starter finished his 2026 regular campaign with a 3.51 ERA and was named to the Big 12 Conference's first team.

Carlon has shown the ability to go deep into ball games. His best game this year was against Oklahoma State, where he went seven innings and gave up three runs.

In his most recent start against West Virginia, Carlon went five and a third innings and allowed one run.

The Sun Devils start to get shaky when they get to their bullpen. Most of their guys have an ERA above five on the season. In Carlon's best start against the Cowboys, he was given a no-decision because the Sun Devils bullpen gave up six runs to lose the game 9-6.

The Rebels will look for their lineup to get Carlon's pitch count high earlier so they can face a Sun Devils bullpen that has struggled this year.

Ole Miss is led by just about the most experience a team could get. Head coach Mike Bianco has coached the Rebels for 24 years now and has seen it all. From national championships to shocking early exits. He will be able to get his team in the right mindset to take on a tough Arizona State baseball club.

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