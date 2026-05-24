What Ole Miss Baseball Needs to Do To Clinch Another NCAA Title

Without the expected win over Missouri and following a loss to Alabama in the regular season, the Rebels are no longer in contention to host. Instead, the focus is shifting to determining where their tournament run will begin.

The Rebels look to repeat their success from the 2022 season, entering the tournament after a one-and-done defeat in the SEC tournament. One positive difference between the two seasons is that this year the Rebels entered the tournament with a 36-21 record.

The seniors on the Ole Miss team were a part of that Cinderella story and understand what it takes to succeed from this point forward.

Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Rabe makes a pitch against Alabama in the final week of the regular season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitching

Head coach Mike Bianco faces a challenging task in selecting the right pitcher for each moment, which is crucial for their success. Players like Hunter Elliott, Cade Townsend, and Taylor Rabe have had strong performances throughout the season.

With strong SEC rankings, pitching remains the Rebels’ strongest asset. Still, the bullpen must be well prepared and adaptable to what the team needs, when they need it, especially as they look to players like Walker Hooks and Hudson Calhoun.

If the Rebels can keep their top three pitchers healthy and their bullpen strong, the defense will be

Ole Miss' Dom Decker bats against Mississippi State in Oxford, Miss. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Consistency In Contact

Ole Miss has a tendency to display two contrasting sides: they can either be a formidable team or leave fans questioning their ranking. The Rebels averaged 11.7 strikeouts per conference game, which won't be sustainable in the tournament. While there was gradual improvement throughout SEC play, the recent tournament performance rendered those gains questionable.

Throughout the season, we have seen home runs from players Judd Utermark, Tristen Bissetta, and Austin Fawley. But home runs are not a sustainable tactic, and the Rebels need a strong batting average to keep their championship hopes alive.

Dom Decker has become an asset of Ole Miss’ offense, contributing 55 hits and 10 home runs this season, including a lead-off home run against Missouri.

The Rebels must focus on advancing players on the bases, starting with better at-bats when runners are on base. Every elite team vying for the title poses a challenge, so maintaining offensive momentum is essential.

Ole Miss outfielder Hayden Federico runs to third base during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Positives Going In

Ole Miss has proved to be an elite team, competing well consistently in and out of conference. Often defeating top teams, including defeating the reigning champs, LSU, in a run-rule game.

They faced one of the toughest schedules in the country and finished the season with a top-15 RPI, including 11 Quad 1 wins against 28 total opponents. Five standout players were nominated for All-SEC honors, showcasing their success despite facing challenges.

Despite a tough SEC tournament, the Rebels are looking to harness their strengths as they head into the NCAA tournament.