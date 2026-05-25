Ole Miss Baseball Opens NCAA Tournament Run with Familiar Pressure, High Stakes

Ole Miss baseball (36-21, 15-15) endured an up-and-down regular season, highlighted by an April surge in which the Rebels went 8-4 in conference play. However, missed opportunities to close out series against Arkansas and Georgia left the Rebels at .500 in SEC play and, by most metrics, just one regular-season conference win shy of securing a second straight home regional berth.

Mike Bianco will lead his team into the postseason for the 20th time as the leader of the Ole Miss baseball program. Ole Miss baseball officially learned its NCAA tournament path on Monday, as the Rebels were selected to the Lincoln Regional, where they will open postseason play against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday.

Nebraska locked up the No. 13 overall seed after a 42-15 season, including a 23-7 mark in Big Ten play and a No. 10 RPI ranking. The Cornhuskers are powered by 6-foot-2 senior Dylan Carey, who hit .342 with 14 runs and 63 RBIs this season.

Arizona State is the No. 3 seed in the Lincoln Regional with a 37-19 record, including a 19-11 record in Big 12 play and a No. 43 RPI ranking. Landon Hairston led the offense for the Sun Devils, hitting .413 average with 28 home runs and 79 RBIs this season.

South Dakota State is the No. 4 seed in the Lincoln Regional with a 20-31 record, including a 12-15 record in the Summit. South Dakota State was able to grab an automatic bid for the tournament by defeating Oral Roberts 9-6 in the conference championship game.

Key Players to Watch

Jun 1, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels catcher Austin Fawley (24) reacts after a home run during the second inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Offensively, Austin Fawley posted a .441 batting average from May 1 through the end of the regular season. After struggling at the plate for much of the season, Fawley caught fire, hitting nine home runs over the last 14 games.

Hitting out of the bottom third of the order, Fawley's bat could be a quiet difference-maker in the push to reach the NCAA Super Regionals. In postseason baseball, every pitch is magnified, and having a hitter who lengthens the lineup, helps flip it back to the top and still has the juice to change a game with one swing gives his team a crucial edge.

Defensively, Cade Townsend struggled down the stretch but was able to get some much-needed rest before the final postseason push. With Taylor Rabe emerging as a solid third option in the weekend rotation, Townsend's ability to return to midseason form could determine how far this team can go.

His ability to pitch deep into his start could be pivotal to surviving and advancing to the next round, especially with the Ole Miss offense prone to slumps and dry spells at the plate. His outing could also provide the chance to preserve a strong, though not particularly deep, Ole Miss bullpen in case a fourth game is needed to decide the Regional champion.

A Familiar Postseason Reality

Ole Miss returns to the postseason for the second straight year after missing the tournament in 2023 and 2024, following its national championship season in 2022. Murray State made history in Oxford a season ago, defeating Ole Miss 12-11 in the final game of the Oxford Regional to end a season that had helped resurrect the program.

Bianco is 37-24 in NCAA Regional play, but when his teams drop a game in the Regional round, they've advanced to the Super Regionals only twice in 12 chances (2-10).

That makes starting pitching especially important for Ole Miss's chances of reaching the next round. The Rebels have to maximize the innings they get from their starters, because they have historically struggled when forced to battle out of the losers' bracket. And with an offense that has been as up and down as this one has all season, Ole Miss can't count on winning a shootout to advance; they'll need to pitch their way through.

Regional Outlook

This team possesses enough talent to win a regional. The question will be whether it can consistently put everything together throughout a weekend or not.

If Ole Miss can get enough consistency at the plate to put pressure on opposing bull pens and record enough quality innings from its starting pitching, the path to the next round becomes really clear. But with lack of back of the bull pen arms, a poor start on Friday could erase all margin for error quickly.

For Mike Bianco, the postseason challenge is familiar, but never easy.

The winner of the Lincoln Regional is matched up with the winner of the Auburn Regional to face off in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

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