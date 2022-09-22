Four-Star Point Guard Josh Hubbard Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

MADISON, Miss., -- The college football regular season is in full swing at the moment, but it is still recruiting season for the Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team and coach Kermit Davis.

The Ole Miss 2023 recruitment class got an in-state boost on Thursday when 4-star point guard Josh Hubbard announced his commitment to the Rebels at Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

Hubbard is the fourth addition to Ole Miss' 2023 recruitment class joining four-star center/power forward Rashaud Marshall, three-star small forward Jordan Burks, and three-star power forward Jacob Gazzo.

The in-state prospect chose the Rebels over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Seton Hall Pirates, Georgetown Hoyas, Houston Cougars, and Southern Miss Golden Eagles among others.

Hubbard is the No. 1 basketball recruit in the state of Mississippi in 2023, and the No. 14 rated point guard in the 2023 class.

The 5-10, 180-pound guard is a gritty, two-way player who can lock up his opponent on the perimeter and finish well near the rim on the offensive side of the ball too.

Ole Miss now holds the No. 13 recruitment class of 2023 after landing its second major commitment of the year.

After a disappointing 2021-22 season in which the Rebels went 13-19, landing a top in-state recruit like Hubbard is the type of moral boost the Ole Miss program needs at the moment.

While recruitment for 2023 is far from over, finishing with a top 15 or even top 20 class would be a massive step in the right direction for an Ole Miss team that has not participated in the Big Dance since 2019.

