Ole Miss Men's Basketball Unveils 2022-23 Conference Schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team has its full 2022-23 schedule now that the Southeastern Conference announced the basketball conference slate on Wednesday morning.

The Rebels unveiled their 2022-23 non-conference schedule back in July.

Ole Miss men's hoops will open conference play at home on Dec. 28 versus the reigning SEC champions, the Tennessee Volunteers, before starting a two-game road trip versus the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 3 and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Jan. 7.

The Rebels will then return to Oxford, Miss., for a two-game stretch versus the Auburn Tigers on Jan. 10, and the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 14.

Ole Miss will travel to Columbia, S.C., to play the South Carolina Gamecocks on Jan. 17, followed by a trip out west to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jan. 21.

The Rebels will take on the Missouri Tigers at home on Jan. 24 and then take a break from the conference slate to partake in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Jan. 28. After the challenge, Ole Miss will welcome the Kentucky Wildcats to The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Jan. 31.

The men's hoops team will then travel east to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Feb. 4 and Georgia again on Feb. 7.

The Rebels will then alternate home and away games towards the end of the season, taking on South Carolina at home on Feb. 11 and then heading down to Gainsville, Fla., to play the Florida Gators on Feb. 15.

On Feb. 18, Ole Miss will welcome in-state rival Mississippi State to Oxford, Miss., and then will travel to Auburn, Ala., to battle the Tigers on Feb. 22.

The two final home games of the season for Ole Miss will come against the LSU Tigers on Feb. 25 and the Texas A&M Aggies on Feb. 28. The Rebels then hit the road to take on Missouri in the final game of the season on March 4, before heading to the SEC Tournament.

The 2023 SEC Tournament will be held in Nashville, Tenn., from March 8-12.

The Rebels are entering year five with coach Kermit Davis at the helm. Featured on Davis' roster are two of the most dynamic guards in the conference in sophomore Daeshun Ruffin, and junior Matthew Murrell.

