Andeija Puckett Out for Season with Knee Injury

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss women's basketball redshirt junior Andeija Puckett will miss the 2020-21 season due to a knee injury that will require surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments.



"I am extremely saddened by the news on AP," said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. "She has worked extremely hard and was going to be a force to reckon with this season. This is what's tough about sports, injuries are a reality. I am confident that AP will come back better than before, and we will be there with her every step of the way."



Puckett sat out the entirety of the 2019-20 season after transferring to Ole Miss from Cincinnati, where she contributed for two seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Puckett played in all 35 games for the Bearcats in 2018-19, averaging 4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for a Cincinnati team that advanced to the WNIT quarterfinal.

Coming out of Griffin High School in her native Georgia, Puckett was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN after a prolific high school career that saw her leave Griffin as its all-time leader in scoring (1,330) and rebounds (790).



More From The Grove Report:

Ole Miss Honoring Military With Patriotic Helmet & Uniforms vs. South Carolina

WATCH: DK Metcalf Does Hilarious Interview With Cooper Manning

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.