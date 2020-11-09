SI.com
The Grove Report
Andeija Puckett Out for Season with Knee Injury

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss women's basketball redshirt junior Andeija Puckett will miss the 2020-21 season due to a knee injury that will require surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments.

"I am extremely saddened by the news on AP," said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. "She has worked extremely hard and was going to be a force to reckon with this season. This is what's tough about sports, injuries are a reality. I am confident that AP will come back better than before, and we will be there with her every step of the way."

Puckett sat out the entirety of the 2019-20 season after transferring to Ole Miss from Cincinnati, where she contributed for two seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19. 

Puckett played in all 35 games for the Bearcats in 2018-19, averaging 4.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for a Cincinnati team that advanced to the WNIT quarterfinal. 

Coming out of Griffin High School in her native Georgia, Puckett was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN after a prolific high school career that saw her leave Griffin as its all-time leader in scoring (1,330) and rebounds (790).

