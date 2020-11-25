Breein Tyree Signs Exhibit-10 Contract with Miami Heat, to Battle for Two-Way Deal

Breein Tyree went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft earlier this month, but the former Ole Miss guard has found his professional home... at least for now.

A Somerset, N.J. native, Tyree (22), has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Miami Heat. Tyree will be attending the Heat training camp on such a non-guaranteed deal, and will have to battle with any other UDFA's the Heat bring in for the team's open two-way roster spot.

Tyree finished his Ole Miss career with 1,797 career points, sixth on the Ole Miss all-time leaderboard. His 22.2 points per game in SEC play during the 2019-20 season ranked second in the conference.

Despite being undersized for the two-guard position, Tyree has always thrived both as a shooter and going to the rim. He increased his scoring output each season at Ole Miss, going from 10.8 points per game as a sophomore to 17.9 as a junior and 19.7 as a senior.

Things are far from a guarantee that Tyree will make the team in the two-way capacity, as the team has already Brough in at least one other UDFA as well. Regardless, Tyree is getting a shot to prove himself in the NBA.

