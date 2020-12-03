SI.com
The Grove Report
SI All-American Names Ole Miss Signee Daeshun Ruffin Nation's No. 15 Player

Nate Gabler

Daeshun Ruffin is simply on a different level than any recruit Ole Miss basketball has ever signed.

Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated All-American team rolled out their SI99 for the 2021 basketball recruiting class. Ruffin, the highest ranked recruit in Ole Miss basketball history, came in as the nation's No. 15 player on the list. He's the fourth ranked point guard on the list.

The Jackson, Miss. product out of Callaway High School, Ruffin averaged 26.8 points per game as a junior in the 2019-20 season. In the state championship game, played in The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Ruffin put up 31. As a sophomore, he averaged 26.4 points.

"He's a dynamic point guard, a terrific player," said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis following signing day. "He may be the most electrifying scorer in the whole class. He's just one of those guys that you can't take your eyes off him when you watch him play."

Ruffin was part of a talented three-man signing class for Davis and Ole Miss in the early window, joining Grant Slatten and James White in the class. 

Below, you can read the entire SI All-American scouting report on Ruff, including his junior year highlight reel:

Frame: Lean, muscular build that will continue to fill out at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Ruffin is a quick and shifty lead guard who thrives using his jerky quickness to get past the first line of defense and score on the last two levels. Harmon’s first step is devastating and his strength in the lane allows him to finish through contact.

Instincts: Ruffin is adept at recognizing situational matchup advantages all over the court and exploits them. He has elite vision and makes great reads in both the halfcourt and transition. He’s ambidextrous, which makes him even harder to stop on drives and finishes, and is masterful at hanging in the air and drawing contact before finishing the play.

Polish: Even though Ruffin likes to play fast, you’re just not going to speed him up if the situation doesn’t call for it. He’s always in control of the tempo and leverages that skill to his advantage. Ruffin is a gifted passer and brings high intensity on the defensive end, hounding guards all over the floor and playing passing lanes like a veteran free safety.

Bottom Line: Ruffin is a smaller guard and seems to have the mindset that he’s intent on proving that his lack of size isn’t a hindrance to his dominance, a proverbial chip that only enhances all of the tools he possesses. Ruffin scores efficiently on all three levels, locks up defensively and passes efficiently. Think a smaller Damian Lillard, mentality and all.

Basketball

