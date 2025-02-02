Despite Loss, Chris Beard 'Proud' of Ole Miss' Intensity vs. No. 1 Auburn
The Ole Miss Rebels might have left the SJB Pavilion with a loss Saturday afternoon, but it feels like they are on the right track after a gritty game against the No. 1 team in the country in the Auburn Tigers.
It felt like every time the Rebels pushed the Tigers, Auburn had an answer from one of its sharp shooting guards as they were almost automatic from behind the arc. Still, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard believes his team was in position to win the game at various points on Saturday.
"I thought we played hard enough to win today. ... We've just got to play a little better," Beard said postgame. "I’ve watched every game they've played. If they go 14-of-28 from the three-point line, I don’t think Auburn will get beat the rest of the year. I don’t think Auburn can be beat if they go 14-for-28 from the three-point line.
"We were right there today. We've just got to keep fighting. I'm extremely proud of our players. I thought we competed against a worthy No. 1 team in the country."
It was obvious that Beard was frustrated after the game, but he was quick to give props to the fans, especially the students who camped out the night before to secure their spot in the student section for one of the biggest basketball games at the Pavilion in recent history.
"Just another great crowd," Beard said. "We had students camping out last night before the game. Two hours early, they just flooded in and had a great attendance. It’s a really good environment, too.
"I know everybody comes to the game to see a win, but I think with the exception of the scoreboard, just a lot of good things going on today Oxford-wise with our basketball program. Year 2 to have a crack at the No. 1 team in the country and to have a great crowd and great environment, we’re very appreciative."
Beard also gave his team some props and was pleased with the intensity his squad showed throughout the game, something the Rebels can build on as they continue with a tough stretch through conference play.
"I thought we were the most aggressive team throughout some, if not the majority of the game," Beard said.
The Rebels get another crack at a nationally-ranked team at home on Tuesday as the Kentucky Wildcats come to town for what should be another exciting atmosphere. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.