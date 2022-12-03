Skip to main content

'First True Road Test': Ole Miss Basketball Head Coach Kermit Davis Prepares For Memphis

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis discusses the difficulty of playing on the road in Memphis.

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels head to Memphis this weekend to face the Memphis Tigers, and they look to win game number seven of the 2022 season, but it will not be easy.

The Rebels and the Memphis Tigers played on Dec. 4 last season, and it was a hard-fought game with Ole Miss coming out on top 67-63. Almost exactly a year later, and they meet again, only this time, the Rebels do not have home court advantage.

Ole Miss knows what to except from the Tigers, but it does not mean this game will be a walk in the park. Memphis is a tough team defensively, and they have several players that play at an elite level, specifically their guards.

“They have elite guard play,” Davis said. “They are very physical and a tough defensive team.”

One player that the Rebels really need to account for is senior guard Kendric Davis.

“Kendric Davis is one of the best point guards in college basketball,” Davis said.

But the Rebels have good guard play too, and while sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin is a game-time decision, Ole Miss has several freshmen that can step up.

“Our freshmen are tough,” Davis said. “They have showed they are really effective and have an impact on us winning.”

Both teams have talented players, so it is really going to come down to who plays tougher.

“I love the toughness and spirit of our team,” Davis said. “It has to show up against Memphis.”

The Rebels face off against the Tigers on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the FedExForum. The game will be televised on ESPN2. 

