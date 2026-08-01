Former Ole Miss Guard Enters Transfer Portal After Court Ruling

The Ole Miss Rebels are about to begin a highly-anticipated 2026 season, but as the calendar turns to August, it's the men's basketball program that's making headlines.

Former Ole Miss guard AJ Storr is entering the transfer portal after being granted an additional year of eligibility through an injunction, per reports from On3.

Storr played just one season at Ole Miss this past year and is now set to join his fourth team in four seasons. He averaged a team-leading 15.5 points along with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 35 games (15 starts) with the Rebels last season.

Could AJ Storr Return to Ole Miss?

Mississippi guard AJ Storr (2) moves the ball past Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) during the first half of a SEC tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given his track record of bouncing from team to team and the fact that he's entering the portal to begin with is a significant sign that Storr won't be returning to Oxford next season.

In the past, players in both college football and basketball have ended up staying with their current team despite testing the waters in the portal, but it doesn't feel like something in the cards for Storr.

Storr will likely look to join another high-major team in hopes of earning a significant role. Though his career has had its ups and downs, he clearly knows how to score and can bring a veteran presence to a team in need.

Unfortunately though, many teams around the country have already completed their rosters for the upcoming season, potentially leaving Storr with limited options to choose from. At the very least, he could look to join a mid-major program and would be guaranteed a starting role with the chance to put up big numbers, but the NIL opportunities might not be as fruitful if he chooses to go that route.

Though Storr's time as a Rebel was short, Ole Miss fans should appreciate what he did last season in Oxford. Despite the team's overall shortcoming, Storr was a key reason why Ole Miss nearly made a miracle run to the SEC Championship despite a losing record during the regular season.

He averaged 19.5 points across four games in the SEC Tournament while helping lead Ole Miss to upset wins over Texas, Alabama and Georgia. The Rebels nearly beat Arkansas in the SEC Semifinals after Storr hit a game-tying layup to force overtime, but Ole Miss fell short in a tough 93-90 loss.

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