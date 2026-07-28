Ole Miss Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Two LSU Players

The Ole Miss Rebels are officially taking legal action against the LSU Tigers regarding the departure of two former players.

Ole Miss is seeking a combined $1 million in unpaid buyout money from former Rebels players Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper, per reports from On3. The two student athletes entered the transfer portal and followed former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU earlier this offseason.

However, Ole Miss alleges that the departure of the two players violates a revenue sharing agreement that they both signed, which has led to the lawsuit.

“The University of Mississippi values its student-athletes and is committed to honoring all obligations made to them. In return, the university expects that same commitment from its student-athletes and their representatives in upholding their contracts,” the University of Mississippi said in part in a statement.

This is just the latest chapter in the saga between Ole Miss and LSU, which could be becoming one of the more real rivalries in college football for seasons to come.

Kiffin's in-season departure from Ole Miss happened before the Rebels began their journey through the College Football Playoff, allowing Pete Golding to take over and nearly lead the team to the national title game.

It won't take long for fans to see how things play out on the field, as LSU and Ole Miss will meet in the SEC opener in Oxford on Sept. 19.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

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