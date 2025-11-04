How It Happened: Ole Miss Basketball Takes Down SELU 88-58 in Season Opener
OXFORD, Miss. – Senior forward Malik Dia led Ole Miss with 20 points as the Rebels won their first game of the 2025-26 season against Southeastern Louisiana 88-58 on Monday night in the SJB Pavilion.
SLU (0-1) struck first, opening the game with a deep three, as the Lions would hold their lead for the first 12 minutes of action.
The Rebels (1-0) eventually got going offensively after senior Frenchman Ilias Kamardine converted an and-one turnaround fadeaway from the right side of the key at the six-minute mark to give Ole Miss its first lead of the game.
From there, the Rebels went on a 22-5 run to close the half, and Ole Miss led 45-29 at the midway break.
In the second half, the offense picked up its pace. Rebel newcomer AJ Storr scored back-to-back three-point baskets around the 13-minute mark.
Storr finished with 18 points and shot 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.
The defensive effort turned up and turned into offense. The Rebels racked up five steals and five blocks in the second half, including a Kamardine steal with 6:12 remaining, which ended with a lob and slam by Dia on the other end of the floor to put the Rebels up 75-48.
Ole Miss finished the game 28-of-54, 51.9% from the field and 7-of-22, 31.8% from three. The Rebels dominated the glass, outrebounding the Lions 44-26.
Two other Rebels finished the game with double digits in points, Kamardine (13) and Kezza Giffa (13).
Ole Miss returns to action in the SJB Pavilion this Friday in a matchup against Louisiana Monroe. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.
NOTABLES
- Malik Dia surpassed 1,000 career points in the win against Southeastern Louisiana. The Belmont, Tenn. native led all scorers with 20 points.
- Chris Beard is now 11-0 all-time in season openers as a Division I head coach.
- The Rebels' rebound margin of +18 today was the highest in Beard's tenure at Ole Miss.
- In his Ole Miss debut, AJ Storr had 18 points, went 4-of-5 from three, with six rebounds, four assists, and zero turnovers.
- Ilias Kamardine's debut consisted of 13 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
