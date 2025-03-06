Jaemyn Brakefield's Dominant Second Half Propels Ole Miss to Upset Victory
The Ole Miss Rebels took down the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night in their second top 5 upset victory of the season behind senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield's second half takeover.
Brakefield had a quiet first half, going 0-for-1 from the field but moved the rock well, picking up two assists. However, once the final 20 minutes were underway, so was Brakefield.
The senior left his final half at the SJB Pavilion going 8-for-8 in the second half, including three and-ones, making all his free throws and giving him 29 second half points. Out of all 19 points Brakefield converted, none were as important his his final two when he grabbed an offensive rebound with 10 seconds remaining and converted the put-back layup to give Ole Miss a 78-76 lead with seven seconds remaining.
Brakefield was not done just yet as on the last possession of the game, Tennessee's Igorr Milicic, who tied the game moments before with and and-one three pointer, drove the lane on the Rebels forward. Brakefield's tough defense did just enough to throw off Milicic's shot attempt, despite the layup looking wide open as time expired, giving the Rebels the upset victory.
Brakefield took in his last moments on Craddock Court as fans stormed the floor to celebrate with him and the rest of the Rebels, as seen below.
This win gave Ole Miss its 10th SEC victory of the season and extended its March record to 2-0 as it looks to stay hot heading into the tournament with Selection Sunday just over a week away.
Ole Miss returns to the floor for its final regular season game on Saturday as it travels to Gainesville to take on another AP Top 25 team in the Florida Gators at 5 p.m. CT where it will be televised on SEC Network.