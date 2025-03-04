Ole Miss Basketball Slides in Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions
Ole Miss basketball is approaching the end of the regular season, with two games left on the schedule before tackling the SEC Tournament
The Rebels take on No. 4 Tennessee at home on Wednesday and No. 5 Florida in Gainesville this Saturday. With just a week remaining in the regular season, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, and Ole Miss slid in his newest set of projections.
Lunardi has the Rebels as a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region, taking on No. 9 seed Gonzaga. The winner of that potential matchup would take on the winner of No. 1 seed Houston and No. 16 seed Omaha's first-round matchup.
Ole Miss was slated to be seeded as high as No. 5 seed at one point this season, but have slid, in large part due to a three-game skid that was snapped on Saturday with a crucial win over Oklahoma. It is still possible for the Rebels to improve their seed in the Big Dance with two top-five matchups on the horizon, alongside games in the SEC Tournament.
While it may seem disappointing to fans that the Rebels have fallen some in recent projections, Ole Miss is set to make its first tournament appearance in six years, just its 10th appearance in program history. It's impressive that head coach Chris Beard has led the Rebels to this point with this year being Beard's second season at the helm.
Tip-off between the Rebels and Volunteers is on Wednesday set for 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.