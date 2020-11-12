"Never Any Doubt:" Kermit Davis Never Wavered on Daeshun Ruffin, the Highest Rated Recruit in Ole Miss History

Kermit Davis first laid eyes on Daeshun Ruffin following his freshman year of high school.

Playing in a 16-and-under AAU game in the summer following his freshman year, it took next to no time for Davis, who had just taken the Ole Miss job weeks before, to see how special the youngster could be.

"I watched him for two minutes. I went over to my assistant Win Case and said 'hey come watch this kid play'" Davis said. "There was just something about him. He was small, no telling what he weighted – maybe 140 pounds. But the way he moved and how tough he was, he was just dynamic even at that age."

Davis and Case offered Ruffin a scholarship on the spot that day. On Wednesday, he signed with Ole Miss, becoming the highest rated recruit in program history.

The recruiting process started that day in 2018 and ended on Wednesday. Davis always believed the Rebels had the Jackson, Miss. product in the bag, but admitted there was a little sweating down the homestretch.

"You're always anxious until you get the official paperwork," Davis. "There wasn't nervousness. We stayed in touch with him every single day and Win Case did a great job there. When he committed to us in the summer, he loved Ole Miss. He wanted to be close to home. He loves the fact that in two hours he can be here and our family can be here... We're always anxious, don't get me wrong. But there was never any doubt this is where he was going to be."

Ruffin is still on the smaller side, especially for the nation's No. 21 overall prospect, as ESPN has him ranked. At 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, Ruffin has to be a little more creative with how he gets to the rim and uses his body to protect the ball from much larger players.

Still, he's among the best scorers in the entire class. As a junior in the 2019-20 season, he averaged 26.8 points per game, including putting up 31 in the state championship game played in The Pavilion at Ole Miss. As a sophomore, he averaged 26.4 points.

"He's a dynamic point guard, a terrific player," Davis said. "He may be the most electrifying scorer in the whole class. He's just one of those guys that you can't take your eyes off him when you watch him play."

Simply put, landing a player like this is critical for Kermit Davis and Co. as he attempts to bring Ole Miss to the national stage. Similar stories were written one year ago, as Davis signed Matthew Murrell out of Memphis. At the time, Murrell was the highest tabbed recruit in program history at No. 39 nationally by ESPN.

Signing Ruffin, a player that Davis says has a ton of quality relationships with players in the 2022 class and beyond, can take things to another level in Oxford.

"It means a great deal for universities like us," Davis said. "We had swung for the fences and missed on a number of high-level recruiting battles, but we've won our share. Matthew Murrell the year before, the nation's 35th or 36th best player in the country from Memphis, we won."



Davis took the Rebels to the NCAA tournament in just his first year as the Ole Miss head coach. However, that was done primarily with players that were already here at Ole Miss. Now, Davis' touch is starting to be laid on the Ole Miss program. At least from a recruiting front, all signs are pointing up.

