LOOK: Ole Miss Basketball Boasts Massive Crowd For Showdown vs. No. 1 Auburn
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels lost a hard-fought game to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon, but the program momentum in Oxford appears to be moving in the right direction, at least in terms of fan investment.
During Saturday's game, Ole Miss announced that 9,974 fans were on-hand at the SJB Pavilion for the Rebels' showdown with the top-ranked Tigers on Saturday, good for the third-largest crowd in program history. It was also announced that Boyz Brand donated $1 to The Grove Collective NIL initiative for every fan in attendance.
Ole Miss fought for the full 40 minutes on Saturday but ultimately did not have enough firepower to keep up with a blistering performance from Auburn from behind the three-point line. The Tigers shot 50 percent from three on Saturday, and Ole Miss was not able to counter that with its 31.6 three-point percentage and a percentage of 68.6 from the free throw line.
The loss knocks Ole Miss down to 5-4 in conference play after starting the slate 4-0, but it appears that the fans in Oxford are invested in the product that coach Chris Beard has put on the floor this season, as evidenced by some huge crowds at the SJB Pavilion so far this winter.
Things don't get any easier for the Rebels moving forward as they welcome the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats to Oxford on Tuesday night to close out a three-game homestand. Tip-off at the Pavilion is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.