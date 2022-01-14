Ole Miss Women's Basketball Rolls Alabama 86-56 in Oxford

The Rebels got back on the winning side of the scorecard on Thursday night.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Following its loss to top-ten Tennessee on Sunday, Ole Miss women's basketball returned to its winning ways on Thursday night in an 86-56 win over Alabama.

The Rebels (14-2, 2-1 SEC) shot 47.8 percent from the field in the win and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Alabama (10-6, 1-4 SEC), by comparison, shot 38.3 and 27.3 percent, respectively.

Ole Miss was led in scoring in its starting five by Lashonda Monk with 19 points and Madison Scott with 14. Angel Baker provided 18 points off the bench, and Snudda Collins had 15. The majority of Alabama's offensive production came from Brittany Davis with 20 points. The Crimson Tide had one other double-digit point total from Khyla Wade-Warren off their bench.

Prior to their loss at home to Tennessee to start the week, the Rebels had won 13 straight games dating back to their second game of the season. Ole Miss' only two losses of the year have come to Belmont and the aforementioned Tennessee, but the Rebels had games against Arkansas and South Carolina postponed entering conference play due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

Ole Miss will return to action on Sunday at home against Mississippi State. The Rebels have lost 14-straight games to the Bulldogs and will look to snap that streak in Oxford to start next week.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

