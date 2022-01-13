Ole Miss A Finalist For USC Transfer Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss is one of three schools that Dart will consider playing for in 2022

The attention for Ole Miss has turned to former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Dart shined when taking over for Kedon Slovis this past season, but early indications suggest that Caleb Williams will be joining Lincoln Riley in Pasadena.

Dart is expected to visit Ole Miss this week to meet with Lane Kiffin and new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. As of now, the feeling is mutual between the two parties, but things could be heating up in the coming days.

According to On3Sports' Stephen Samaras, Dart has narrowed his choices down to Ole Miss, Oklahoma and TCU. He is expected to visit with all three schools before making his final decision next week.

Last season, Dart appeared in six games for the Trojans following Slovis' season-ending injury. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes and threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added two rushing touchdowns.

The Rebels are in need of quarterback competition following the departure of Matt Corral to the NFL and John Rhys Plumlee to the transfer portal. Currently, freshman Luke Altymer is the only Ole Miss quarterback on staff with meaningful reps.

Altymer was forced to play in place of Corral against No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. He completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. He did throw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in the 21-7 loss.

Recently, The Athletic's Antonio Morales was asked on who Dart's game best mirrors. Morales said the closest was Corral, citing that the two nearly match in style of play.

"He's bigger and not as fast, but he has a really live arm," Morales said on 'SportsTalk Mississippi' Wednesday. "Their playing styles are very similar. Dart takes a lot of risks. He's a tough runner."

Morales said the move of Dart's transfer surprised many, giving that entering the new year, sources around the department believed he had earned the right to enter the season as the first-string quarterback.

"Dart is a guy who a lot of people thought would be the future of the USC program," Morales said. "I think if they had hired anyone but Lincoln Riley, he'd probably still be at USC and be the runaway favorite to be the starter here next year."

Ole Miss is coming off its first 10-win regular season in program history in the Kiffin's second season. The Rebels have been productive in the transfer portal, recently adding defensive back Isheem Young from Iowa State and running back Zach Evans from TCU.

