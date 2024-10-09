Ole Miss Basketball Lands On ESPN's Top 25 Rankings Entering 2024
Where does Ole Miss basketball rank heading into the 2024-25 season?
Top 10?
Top 15?
Top 25?
One of those is true, according to ESPN's latest rankings released on Wednesday. The Rebels appeared at No. 20 on Jeff Borzello's final preseason rankings. Ole Miss features countless returning production pieces on the court and should be in line for a promising second season under Chris Beard.
Chris Beard should have a far more talented and experienced roster than he did last season, although the key will be whether the Rebels can defend like vintage Beard teams -- and not like they did last season. Matthew Murrell leads three returning starters, and Ole Miss went out and landed five transfers who averaged double figures in scoring last season. Dre Davis (Seton Hall) and Sean Pedulla (Virginia Tech) could start right away, while Malik Dia (Belmont) might be the best option up front. Don't forget returning starter Jaylen Murray, who brings aggressiveness at both ends of the floor.- ESPN's Jeff Borzello's
Davis and Pedulla were two of the bigger names added this offseason. As a senior for the Pirates, Davis averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.
Pedulla, a 6-foot-1 guard from Edmond, Oklahoma, averaged 16.4 points last season on a Hokies squad that reached the second round of the NIT. On top of leading Virginia Tech in scoring, Pedulla shot 32.5 percent from the three-point range and totaled 4.6 assists per contest.
The duo joins Murrell and Murray, who were standouts for Beard in Year 1. The Rebels were one of nine SEC programs listed on the preseason top 25, joining Alabama (No. 2), Auburn (No. 10), Texas A&M (No. 12), Tennessee (No. 13), Arkansas (No. 14), Texas (No. 21), Florida (No. 22) and Kentucky (No. 24).
Ole Miss kicks off the regular season at home against Long Island on Nov. 4.