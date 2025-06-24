Ole Miss Basketball vs. NC State Wolfpack: Programs Set Two-Game Hoops Series
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program both reconstructing the 2025-26 roster while locking in a non-conference schedule.
Beard and Co. have added near double-digit newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with the staff attacking the recruiting trail with force.
But the program has also been piecing together the schedule for the upcoming season with a highly anticipated non-conference matchup now on the slate.
According to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, the Ole Miss Rebels and North Carolina State Wolfpack have finalized a two-year neutral site series beginning this December.
Beard and Co. are looking to boost their NCAA Tournament resumé with a challenging slate ahead.
“Not easier,” Beard told On3 Sports of putting together the Rebels’ schedule. “It can get easier in some ways if you prove to be a worthy opponent of anybody, anywhere, anytime. You’ve got to be really good to get the schedule that we want at Ole Miss.
“Sometimes you can’t be too good, though, so it kind of goes on both ends. I think we’re in a really good spot. We’re playing coach (Rick) Pitino and St. John’s in Madison Square Garden, which are the kind of games we crave for, we ask for [and] we work tirelessly all year to try to find. There’s a lot of work to scheduling. We have the responsibility to play really good games for our season-ticket holders. That’s a challenge as well.
“But we’ll have Memphis coming back, which I think’s a great game for both teams. A lot of respect for Penny (Hardaway) and what they do. NCAA Tournament team, and the proximity of the two campuses, so that’s a good one.”
Now, add Will Wade and NC State to the 2025-26 schedule with a challenging clash locked in for this upcoming season.
Ole Miss has also seen the SEC home and away opponents along with the ACC/SEC Challenge matchup set.
The SEC Slate: Home and Away Opponents Revealed
Just like last year, each conference school was given three programs they will play home and away series with, with Ole Miss doubling up against Auburn, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.
Joining those three foes in the SJB Pavilion this coming year, are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Missouri, and South Carolina.
The Rebels will hit the road to take on Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and their trio of home and away matchups.
The SEC had a historic 2024-25 year in men's basketball, shattering the all-time record with 14 teams earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Seven of the Sweet 16 teams, including Ole Miss, were from the SEC, with the conference representing half of the Elite Eight including eventual national champion Florida.
The ACC/SEC Challenge: Foe Revealed
ESPN recently announced their slate for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, setting Ole Miss up with a home game against Miami on Tuesday, December 2 in the SJB Pavilion.
Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
This will be the third iteration of the series with Ole Miss owning a 2-0 record in the event, one of five SEC programs to have won both their matchups to date.
While the conferences tied in year one, winning seven games each, the SEC dominated in 2024 with a 14-2 advantage.
Ole Miss defeated eventual Final Four team NC State in 2023, 72-52 in Oxford, before traveling to Louisville last season and picking up an 86-63 victory.
Over their two appearances, the Rebels own the largest margin of victory among all 32 teams that have participated at +43 and have allowed the fourth-fewest points per gam
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.