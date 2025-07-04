Ole Miss Basketball Sees Trio of Former Rebels Join NBA Rosters Ahead of Summer Ball
OXFORD, Miss. – Three Rebels from the 2024-25 roster have recently signed on with NBA teams as the Summer League fast approaches; Dre Davis with the Brooklyn Nets, Matthew Murrell with the Utah Jazz, and Sean Pedulla with the Portland Trailblazers.
Starting in 34 games for Ole Miss last season, Davis averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per outing as one of the key members for the team.
The six-foot six-inch guard led the team in offensive rebounds and blocks in 2024-25, coming up clutch in key wins over No. 4 Tennessee with a double-double and a 15-point eight-rebound performance against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.
Davis received a Summer League invite from the Brooklyn Nets, who will begin action on Thursday, July 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Matt Murrell: Exhibit 10 Deal with Utah Jazz
A five-year member of the Ole Miss program, Murrell signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz and will compete for a roster spot in training camp.
The 6’4” guard finished his time in Oxford with a mountain of accolades, including 1,788 career points for seventh in school history, the all-time leader in games and minutes played, and top five in Ole Miss history in made three pointers and steals.
He was a consistent starter for the Rebels during his five seasons, and helped build the program to new heights culminating in the team’s Sweet 16 run this past year.
Sean Pedulla: Exhibit 10 Deal with Portland Trailblazers
The team’s leader in scoring this past season, an NABC All-District First Team member, and Third Team All-SEC, Pedulla was a driving force for Ole Miss in 2024-25.
He started in all 36 games for the Rebels, finishing with 87 makes from three, the eighth-most in a single season at Ole Miss, and 68 steals, fifth-most in a single season.
He scored 20 points in both NCAA Tournament wins for Ole Miss this past season, and dropped 24 against Michigan State in the Sweet 16, tied for the second-most in an tournament game in school history.
Pedulla signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Portland Trailblazers, who begin Summer League play on Friday, July 11 at 10 p.m. against Golden State on ESPN2.
