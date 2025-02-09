Ole Miss Basketball Wins Thriller Over Rival LSU 72-70
Ole Miss basketball traveled to rival LSU on Saturday and won a thriller by a final score of 72-70.
The Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) trailed 39-33 going into the intermission and were able to cut the lead down to as little as two points but were never able to close the gap until the final play. The Rebels ended the game on a 13-0 run, one that was completed by guard Dre Davis scoring the winning basket with 0.1 seconds left.
Setting up the deciding sequence was a made three by Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield followed by an offensive foul on LSU's Cam Carter that gave the Rebels possession.
As a team, Ole Miss shot 37.7% from the floor, 26.1% from three-point range, and 69% from the free throw line. Dre Davis lead the team in scoring with a season-high 22 points, followed by Sean Pedulla with 17, and Jaemyn Brakefield with 11.
As a team, LSU shot 44.6% from the floor, 33.3% from three-point range, and 48% from the free throw point line. Cam Carter led the team with 16 points, followed by Daimion Collins with 15 points, and Jordan Sears with 13.
Despite LSU leading the majority of the game, the Rebels managed to pull out a victory. The win moves the Rebels to 7-4 in conference play and completes a season sweep of the Tigers in the process. Despite a deficit as much as 10, the Rebels continued to fight, and ultimately pulled off the victory.
Ole Miss has now won two-straight in SEC play, a huge momentum booster heading into another road matchup with South Carolina on Feb. 12.
Tip-off between the Rebels and Gamecocks is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.