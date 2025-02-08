How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at LSU
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels have completed their three-game homestand with a record of 2-1. Now, they are taking their show back on the road as they are set to face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.
Ole Miss (17-6, 6-4 SEC) has already beaten LSU once this year in a 77-65 final score in Oxford on Jan. 11. Things are different on the road in the SEC, however, and the Rebels will be faced with a hostile environment on Saturday as they look to keep their momentum alive and moving toward an NCAA Tournament berth.
Last time out, Ole Miss took down Kentucky 98-84 as the Rebels seemed nearly unstoppable in the first half of play at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. Head coach Chris Beard came away impressed by his team's performance as he stated in postgame media availabilities.
"I thought we just played the right way" Beard said. "We were sharing the ball, most of our baskets were assisted. So as a coach, that's something you're always looking at."
Can Ole Miss keep its winning ways alive on Saturday? Here's how you can watch the action between the Rebels and the Tigers.
WHO: LSU Tigers vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: LSU (12-10, 1-8 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (17-6, 6-4 SEC)
WHEN: Feb. 8 -- 7:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Kevin Fitzgerald, Analyst: Joe Kleine
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -5.5, LSU +5.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -205, LSU +168
OVER/UNDER: 144.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.