Daeshun Ruffin Out for Season After Suffering Knee Injury

The Rebel freshman was injured against LSU on Tuesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 basketball season after suffering a knee injury that will require surgery against LSU.

The Rebels defeated No. 25 LSU 76-72 in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, and Ruffin missed much of the second half after sustaining his injury. The freshman led Ole Miss with 19 points, three assists and two steals along with going 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from three.

"Daeshun was just hitting his stride and was establishing himself as one of the best point guards in the SEC," Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. "I feel badly for Daeshun, but I know he will attack rehab with a great maturity and will return stronger than ever next season. Our team has been very resilient all season long, and we expect no difference against a really good Florida team on Saturday."

Ruffin gained more minutes for the Rebels after the injury suffered by Jarkel Joiner who is expected to return at some point this season. Since that injury, Ruffin has averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Last week, Ruffin was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the first time a Rebel has received that honor since Jarvis Summers on Dec. 5, 2011. The freshman came to Ole Miss after a strong career at Callaway High School (Jackson, Miss.) and was the first McDonald's All-American signee in program history.

Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6 SEC) will remain on the road this weekend when it travels to Gainesville to face Florida (13-8, 3-5 SEC) on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

