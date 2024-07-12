The Grove Report

Ole Miss Guard Matthew Murrell Garners Some Offseason Acclaim

Fifth-year senior Matthew Murrell would have been one analyst's pick to represent the US on an Olympic college roster.

Jackson Harris

Feb 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard (right) talks with guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard (right) talks with guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Matthew Murrell has been one of the most consistent Ole Miss Rebels during his time in Oxford, always seeming to be the guy with the ball in his hands when the game is on the line. Murrell decided to return to Oxford for a fifth year, which surprised some but was truly a giant get for Chris Beard heading into year two of rebuilding this program.

Murrell has been a fan favorite, and for good reason as he is 16th on Ole Miss' career points list and fifth for most three-pointers made. He was also an All-SEC selection in the 2023-24 season.

While the NBA has wrapped up basketball, coverage doesn't stop as the game's biggest stars head to Paris for the Olympic Games. This has some college basketball pundits thinking about who would represent the USA in a sort of collegiate Olympic basketball team. The Field of 68 dropped their picks on Thursday, and Murrell made the cut. You can see the full list of players below.

Alabama's Mark Sears also made this list to round out the SEC. Murrell shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc last season and averaged over 16 points.

This is a very fun idea, and if it is any indication for Murrell going into his fifth year in Oxford, it should be another strong campaign in the Pavilion for the stand-out three-point specialist from Memphis.

Beard's Rebels failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in his first year at the helm of the program, but they will look to break the postseason drought that dates back to 2019 this season. Ole Miss returns key contributors like Murrell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield, and it also made a large haul in the transfer portal to round out its roster.

Published
Jackson Harris

JACKSON HARRIS

Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Home/Basketball