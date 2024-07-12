Ole Miss Guard Matthew Murrell Garners Some Offseason Acclaim
Matthew Murrell has been one of the most consistent Ole Miss Rebels during his time in Oxford, always seeming to be the guy with the ball in his hands when the game is on the line. Murrell decided to return to Oxford for a fifth year, which surprised some but was truly a giant get for Chris Beard heading into year two of rebuilding this program.
Murrell has been a fan favorite, and for good reason as he is 16th on Ole Miss' career points list and fifth for most three-pointers made. He was also an All-SEC selection in the 2023-24 season.
While the NBA has wrapped up basketball, coverage doesn't stop as the game's biggest stars head to Paris for the Olympic Games. This has some college basketball pundits thinking about who would represent the USA in a sort of collegiate Olympic basketball team. The Field of 68 dropped their picks on Thursday, and Murrell made the cut. You can see the full list of players below.
Alabama's Mark Sears also made this list to round out the SEC. Murrell shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc last season and averaged over 16 points.
This is a very fun idea, and if it is any indication for Murrell going into his fifth year in Oxford, it should be another strong campaign in the Pavilion for the stand-out three-point specialist from Memphis.
Beard's Rebels failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in his first year at the helm of the program, but they will look to break the postseason drought that dates back to 2019 this season. Ole Miss returns key contributors like Murrell and forward Jaemyn Brakefield, and it also made a large haul in the transfer portal to round out its roster.