Expert Prediction Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Matchup

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a College Football Playoff showdown against the Tulane Green Wave.

In what will be a historic day in Oxford, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding will also be making his debut as the shot-caller as the post-Lane Kiffin era begins in the Magnolia State.

Golding and Co. have earned home-field advantage with the staff in the Magnolia State prepared for chaos to ensue in "The Vaught".

“Leaving that Florida game, I think they know the expectation,” Golding said last week. “They’ve created an environment here over the last couple years. You can look at the records across the SEC as far as home win/loss. They know how to do it right.

"So, I don’t think they need a message from me. If they can’t get up for a playoff game on Saturday in the Vaught, something’s wrong with them. I know they’ll be there. I know they’ll be loud and they’ll be proud. Hopefully we’ll put a good product on the field to make them happy when they leave.”

Now, the expert predictions are rolling in with "Game Week" arriving. Which way to the national analysts believe this one goes?

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Josh Pate's Pick:

“The way I think these games are going to play out? You’ve got a rare opportunity here if you are the favorite. It used to be that I was scared of playoff expansion, because I thought we’d get to a spot where the playoff was so big that teams would, like, rest starters at the end of the year in games if they knew they had a playoff spot locked up.

"What I didn’t plan on was we made the playoff so big that we would have games where teams could rest starters during playoff games. But, if you get out to an early lead in these games, think about the opportunity. If you get out to an early lead, if you go for the throat, if you go for the kill shot early and you get it?

"You could be up 35-7, and your starters are already out midway through or late third quarter. I’m going to take Ole Miss to win and cover. I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you other than it’s a playoff game. Enjoy it. We only get so many of them.”

