Ole Miss Men's Basketball Reveals First Opponent of Rady Children’s Invitational

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the BYU Cougars in the opening round of the Rady Children's Invitational this season.

Feb 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels fans hold their hands up as guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to earn an NCAA Tournament bid this season for the first time since 2019, and they should have plenty of regular season tests along the way, including at the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego.

That tournament will feature four strong teams in Division I college basketball, and Ole Miss released who its first opponent would be in the games scheduled for Nov. 28-29. The Rebels will take on the BYU Cougars at 4:30 p.m. CT on the first day of the tournament with Purdue and NC State facing off in the other side of the bracket.

The Rady Children's Invitational begins on Thanksgiving Day, and the winners of the first two games will square off on Friday for the invitational championship. The two losers from the opening round will play for third place on the same day.

Feb 21, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) shoots for three during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, BYU finished the year with 23 wins and earned a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but head coach Mark Pope departed the program this offseason for the same position with the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cougars are now led by Kevin Young who was most recently the associate head coach of the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

The opening round games of the Rady Children's Invitational will be aired on FS1 while the third-place and championship games will be carried on FOX. The action will take place on the campus of UC San Diego at LionTree Arena.

