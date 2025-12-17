Expert Computer Model Predicts Georgia Bulldogs To Face Ole Miss Rebels in Sugar Bowl

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) continues preparation for a College Football Playoff matchup against the Tulane Green Wave with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

In what will serve as Pete Golding's debut as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, all eyes will be on the program this weekend in Oxford with an opportunity to continue a historic season.

But Jon Sumrall's Green Wave will present significant challenges after wrapping up an impressive 2025 season - including a conference championship under their belts.

"They're coming off a really good game and got some confidence in winning the conference championship and created a lot of turnovers," Golding said of Tulane.

“So, we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Obviously, having been at ‘Bama for all those years, we’re used to playing somebody twice. Once you go to that SEC championship game, you’re playing them twice."

Now, as the first-round College Football Playoff showdown nears, the expert predictions are being logged with the winner of the matchup set to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

The Expert Computer Model: ESPN SP+

According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 87 percent chance of walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a win under their belts.

On the other side, the Tulane Green Wave are presented with a 13 percent chance to win with the SP+ expert computer model prediction a 39-21 final score.

Saturday's winner will face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 27 in New Orleans (La.) for a Sugar Bowl clash in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

