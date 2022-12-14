Ole Miss Basketball Opponent Preview: UCF Knights

OXFORD, Miss. -- Coming off their revenge game versus the Valparaiso Crusaders, the Ole Miss Rebels will host the UCF Knights for a game of basketball on Wednesday night in the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels are 7-2 going into their regular season matchup versus the Knights, led by junior guard Matthew Murrell who is currently averaging 14.3 PPG.

It will be sophomore Daeshun Ruffin's third game back from injury, and he will likely play a vital role with the bench unit once again after finishing last Saturday's game with 14 points.

Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect in Wednesday's matchup versus UCF.

UCF Knights

Record: 7-2

Head Coach: Johnny Dawkins (7th season)

Dawkins is 119-74 in his time as UCF's head coach.

Leaders

Points: Forward Taylor Hendricks -- 15.6 PPG

Guard Darius Johnson -- 10.3 PPG

Rebounds: Forward Taylor Hendricks -- 7.1 RPG

Assists: Guard Jayhlon Young -- 3.2 APG

How To Watch

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. UCF Knights in the SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Television/Online: ESPN+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Color: Marc Dukes

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series versus UCF with a perfect 3-0 record.

