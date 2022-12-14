Skip to main content

Ole Miss Basketball Opponent Preview: UCF Knights

The Ole Miss Rebels continue their season on Wednesday night when they host the UCF Knights in the SJB Pavilion.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. -- Coming off their revenge game versus the Valparaiso Crusaders, the Ole Miss Rebels will host the UCF Knights for a game of basketball on Wednesday night in the SJB Pavilion. 

The Rebels are 7-2 going into their regular season matchup versus the Knights, led by junior guard Matthew Murrell who is currently averaging 14.3 PPG.

It will be sophomore Daeshun Ruffin's third game back from injury, and he will likely play a vital role with the bench unit once again after finishing last Saturday's game with 14 points.

Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect in Wednesday's matchup versus UCF. 

UCF Knights 

Record: 7-2 

Head Coach: Johnny Dawkins (7th season)

Dawkins is 119-74 in his time as UCF's head coach.

Leaders 

Points: Forward Taylor Hendricks -- 15.6 PPG

Guard Darius Johnson -- 10.3 PPG

Rebounds: Forward Taylor Hendricks -- 7.1 RPG

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Assists: Guard Jayhlon Young -- 3.2 APG

How To Watch

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. UCF Knights in the SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Television/Online: ESPN+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Gary Darby
Color: Marc Dukes

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series versus UCF with a perfect 3-0 record.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Matthew Murrell Amaree Abram
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Opponent Preview: UCF Knights

By Ben King
Ethan Fields
Recruiting

Ole Miss Offers Purdue Commitment Fields Ahead of Oxford Trip

By The Grove Report Staff
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Bralon Brown Enters Portal

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_17231339
Football

Lane Kiffin Releases Statement on Passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach

By John Macon Gillespie
Jonathan Cruz 2
Football

Ole Miss Kicker Jonathan Cruz Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Ben King
USATSI_17157308
Football

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Dead at 61

By Matt Galatzan
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss vs Kentucky
Football

Quinshon Judkins Named Among Early Candidates For 2023 Heisman

By John Macon Gillespie
Brycen Sanders
Recruiting

Rebels Commit Sanders Visited by New OL Coach Garrison

By The Grove Report Staff