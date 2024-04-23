Ole Miss Rebels Guard Brandon Murray Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball team has been reeling in commitments via the NCAA Transfer Portal in recent weeks, but they have also lost talent as well. According to On3, Ole Miss guard Brandon Murray officially entered the portal on Monday afternoon.
The former four-star recruit spent one season in Oxford as a member of Chris Beard’s first portal class with the Rebels and averaged 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 19.8 minutes per matchup. Murray appeared in 23 games for Ole Miss and started in three. His 2023 season got off to a slow start, as he had to deal with NCAA waivers before being deemed eligible to play in Dec. 2023.
This will be Murray’s third time transferring in three years, as he made previous stops with the LSU Tigers (2021-22) and the Georgetown Hoyas (2022-23). In his collegiate career, the Germantown, Md., native has averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. The 6-5, 214-pound guard never totaled more than 10 points in a game during his time in Oxford.
Murray is the second Ole Miss player to enter the portal in the last week, as forward/center Moussa Cisse announced his intentions to transfer on Saturday. True freshman Rashaud Marshall hit the portal as soon as it opened in March, landing with the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
This loss of talent should not worry fans, however, as Beard and the Rebels have been busy recruiting. Since Saturday, April 13, the Rebels have locked up commitments from transfers Mikeal Brown-Jones, Malik Dia, Dre Davis, and Davon Barnes, respectively.