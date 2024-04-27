'Make History!' Ole Miss Forward Jaemyn Brakefield Shares Offseason Hype Message
Ole Miss Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield had already announced his intention to return to Oxford for another season, but he shared a message to that end on social media this week that gave some excited reassurance.
Brakefield's post came via his X account, and it seems that he wants to help his team find the history books in the next campaign.
"Let’s make history in Oxford," Brakefield said in his post, one that featured an image of him with the caption "Run it back in the Sip."
Brakefield made it clear in March that he was intending to return to Ole Miss for his "COVID year" of eligibility, but given the current momentum of the Rebels basketball program in the transfer portal, reaffirming that commitment should only fan the flames of expectations entering next winter.
"This won't be my last home game," Brakefield said in March. "But yeah, I'm grateful to be at Ole Miss, and just to be alive. God woke me up this morning, I'm just grateful for that. This year has been wonderful seeing the Pavilion turn out to what it's been this year. This team, going through all the ups and downs, we're at where we're at, and I'm grateful to have this group of guys around me."
Head coach Chris Beard and company have already made a massive haul in the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament in the 2024-25 season, a mark they missed in Beard's first season at the helm. Brakefield's return will certainly be a boost to a roster that will have a very different feel when his team next takes the floor.