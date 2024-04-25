Ole Miss Rebels Finalists For No. 1 Transfer PG Javon Small?
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball team has undergone a massive overhaul this offseason thanks to the recruitment efforts by coach Chris Beard and his staff, and there is a chance the group is not finished quite yet.
On Thursday morning, 247Sports released a more in-depth look at the best players still available in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the spring window closing on Wednesday, May 1, and the Rebels were name-dropped when the outlet discussed the No. 3 overall player in the portal, former Oklahoma State guard Javon Small.
“Javon Small became the top-rated transfer point guard when he entered the portal in early April,” 247Sports writes. “After just one season at Oklahoma State, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound do-it-all guard is on the move again having started his career at East Carolina. Small led the Cowboys with 15.1 points and 4.1 assists while adding 4.7 rebounds per game. He shot 44.1% from the field, including 37.4% from 3-point range. Small visited Miami last week and was at Ole Miss earlier this week as well. The two-time transfer is familiar with the process and appears to be exhausting all options with several other visits lined up.”
Ole Miss hosted Small for an official visit on Tuesday, per On3. Small may have other visits lined up, but it should be noted that On3 also has the combo guard listed as a “100 percent” lock to commit to the Rebels on his recruit page.
247’s excerpt on Small comes less than a day after Ole Miss added former Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla - Beard’s fifth portal commitment of the offseason.
Beard has already successfully revamped his roster, but landing the No. 1 transfer guard on the market would bring some serious hype to his budding program at Ole Miss.