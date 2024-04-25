Chris Beard, Ole Miss Gain Commitment From Virginia Tech Transfer Guard Sean Pedulla
The roster revamp for the Ole Miss Rebels continues as head coach Chris Beard landed another transfer portal commitment on Wednesday evening, this time in the form of former Virginia Tech Hokies guard Sean Pedulla.
Pedulla is the fifth portal commitment for Beard and company since April 13, joining the likes of Mikeal Brown-Jones (F), Malik Dia (F), Dre Davis (G), and Davon Barnes (G). He has been with the Hokies for three seasons, but his biggest campaign on the hardwood in Blacksburg was the most recent 2023-24 season.
This year saw Pedulla average 16.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 4.6 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor. He also holds a career percentage of 35.5 from beyond the arc.
In 2023-24, he surpassed the 25-point mark in a single game six times, including a total of 33 points against Miami and 32 points against Clemson. He joined Virginia Tech after a fruitful prep career at Memorial High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, where, as a prospect, he garnered a three-star ranking from 247 and was listed as the No. 2 recruit from the state of Oklahoma in the 2021 class.