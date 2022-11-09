Ole Miss Rebels Coach Kermit Davis Praises Culture Impact of Robert Allen

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Alcorn State Braves at home in the SJB Pavilion 73-58, beginning the season on a high note.

This offseason has been an uphill battle for the Rebels. Several players had to endure the grueling process of rehab while others had to adjust to an entirely new program as transfers. While SEC players are always held to the highest standard, they are still young ball players, so while the Rebels left a lot to be desired versus Alcorn, there is still plenty of hope for this season.

Ole Miss hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls at home in the SJB Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:00 p.m. CT. The Owls are coming off a victory of their own, beating the Lynn Fighting Knights 81-46. Sophomore guard Johnell Davis led the way with 15 points, junior guard Jalen Gaffney had ten points, and freshman guard Nicholas Boyd chipped in ten points as well.

While the Rebels have several areas to improve, it is early in the season, so it’s really inspiring to just see their players return from injury.

“It is unbelievable,” Davis said. “Robert [Allen] and I had some tearful conversations. We had no idea if he’d be able to play again. He had an excellent second half, had a spectacular tip in, and took a great charge. He means so much to the culture of our program.”

Along with Allen, sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin also had to rehab a knee injury this offseason. Despite being doubtful for Friday’s game, Ruffin is looking to make his way back to the court soon.

“He is just dying to get back out there,” Davis said. “I really don’t see him playing on Friday, but he is doing everything he can to make his way back to the court.”

But despite Ruffin’s absence, the Rebels have plenty of guys that can fill in for him.

“We have plenty of depth, so we can keep getting fresh guys in,” Davis said.

