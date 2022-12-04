LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Memphis Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have a battle ahead of them as they travel to take on the Memphis Tigers in the FedEx Forum on Saturday night.

The 6-1 Rebels will look to take care of Memphis for the second year in a row after beating the Tigers 67-63 last December, but this time they will have to do it without home-court advantage.

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell leads the Rebels in scoring (14.1 PPG) and assists (2.9 APG) and will be tasked with slowing down one of the best guards in college basketball in Memphis' Kendric Davis.

Davis is currently averaging 19.3 PPG while shooting 43.0 percent from the field.

Follow along below for live updates between the Rebels and Tigers.

Pregame

Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin is a game-time decision for Saturday's game versus Memphis. It would be Ruffin's first action of the season after suffering a knee injury last year. The sophomore averaged 12.6 PPG and 3.4 APG in 14 games last season.

First Half

H1 (15:41): Ole Miss is trailing at the first media timeout of the game and has not found the basket in the last three minutes.

Memphis 9, Ole Miss 2

