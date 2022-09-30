Ole Miss Point Guard Daeshun Ruffin: 'I Will Be Ready' For Season Opener

OXFORD, Miss., -- The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team held its Media Day on Monday after the first official practice, and sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin met with the media to discuss the upcoming season.

Ruffin, unfortunately, ended the 2021-22 season early due to a knee injury suffered back in February. Before his season was cut short, the freshman phenom was averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 assists in 25.9 minutes per game.

Ruffin talked about how he is feeling about his return from a season-ending injury.

"I’m feeling great for the most part," Ruffin told reporters. "Just looking forward to getting back out there on the court. I’ve been going to rehab every day and just attacking it as hard as I can. But I feel good though for the most part."

Ruffin discussed the timetable for his return.

"Well, right now they implemented me into team practice, doing a few skill things the team has been doing," Ruffin said. "But as of right now, we are aiming for the 10th of [October] for me to be able to get full force."

The Jackson, Miss., native mentioned where he is at in the rehab process currently and how it has gone up to this point.

"Yeah, right now I’m just going through the last little bit of it.," Ruffin said. "Kind of comes down to testing, just testing the strength of my leg and all of that. But overall, the whole process has been great though. I’m just attacking every day, and hopefully, I make a lot of progress in these next few weeks and come [Oct. 10] I’ll be back with the team, full-fledged."

Ruffin is not concerned about missing the 2022-23 season opener at all.

"No, there is no doubt," Ruffin said. "I definitely feel like I will be ready for when the season starts."

