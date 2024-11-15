Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball Routs Delaware State 80-42
Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball had its first true road game of the season on Thursday night and passed the test with flying colors.
The No. 19 Rebels (2-1) routed Delaware State on Thursday to the tune of an 80-42 final score in Dover. Ole Miss led at the end of every quarter and had four players score more than 10 points in the win.
Starr Jacobs led the way for the Rebels with 18 points, and she was joined in double digits by Madison Scott, Kennedy Todd-Williams and Sira Thienou who all added 13 points apiece. As a team, Ole Miss outshot Delaware State 48.5 percent to 37 percent from the floor, and the Rebels also went 8-of-21 from beyond the arc (38.1 percent).
Ole Miss has now played in three different locations for its first three games of the season: Paris, Oxford and now Dover. Jacobs was asked after the game if she felt that these different environments will help the Rebels throughout the year as they enter conference play and the postseason.
She's keeping her goals high as Ole Miss' ultimate prize is the national championship.
"Most definitely," Jacobs said. "The schedule definitely helps us, and we're trying to play in Tampa at the end of the day. I feel like every team we play is making us get better."
The Rebels have some new faces on this year's team, but squads led by coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin are usually known for defense, but could an offensive night like Thursday lead to more high-scoring performances down the road?
"It's coming together," Jacobs said. "We still have a lot of new pieces around, but it's coming slowly but surely."
Ole Miss will now return home to face Jackson State on Monday at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.