Ole Miss Football Transfer Quarterback Sits in Rare Territory Amid Meteoric Rise

Ole Miss quarterback Deuce Knight is the future for Pete Golding and the Rebels after the program inked the coveted SEC transfer in January following his decision to depart Auburn.

Knight signed with the Tigers as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, transferred to Ole Miss as the program's future quarterback.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Hugh Freeze and Co. eventually locked down his services where he signed last December with the program in a stint that became short-lived.

The Magnolia State native then went back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

Knight checks in as a Top-5 quarterback in the Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss Rebels landing their signal-caller of the future.

Now, with Knight in Oxford, the former five-star is projected to be the Rebels' starting quarterback in 2027 once Trinidad Chambliss takes his talents to the NFL.

After being granted a prelimiary injunction, Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

Ole Miss flaunts an embarrassment of riches under center with the program sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Houston Cougars, and Texas Longhorns, among others, as schools with the deepest quarterback rooms in 2026.

