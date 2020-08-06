Ole Miss Women Adds Aleah Sorrentino to 2020-21 Roster

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss women's basketball has added Aleah Sorrentino to its roster for the 2020-21 season, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced Thursday.

Sorrentino, originally an Ole Miss verbal commit for 2021, recently reclassified as a 2020 signee and enrolled at Ole Miss after graduating from high school early. Sorrentino – a four-year starter and two-time All-State honoree at Florida Prep in Melbourne, Florida – was ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2021 signing class with an overall grade of 94 by ESPN, which included ranking as the No. 16 forward nationally. She averaged 12.5 points and 10.7 rebounds through her first three varsity seasons before an injury cut her year short in 2019-20.

Sorrentino was also active off the court, serving as Florida Prep's Class President and Valedictorian, while also serving as a major in the JROTC.

"I am extremely excited to have Aleah join us," McPhee-McCuin said. "I've known her since she was in the sixth grade, and I have enjoyed watching her grow. Aleah exemplifies everything we would want in a student-athlete at Ole Miss. She is a hard worker, she is a leader and she has great basketball IQ that will help us continue to build a competitive program here. The Oxford community will embrace her and we are looking forward to having her."

Sorrentino is the latest addition to what has turned out to be a high-powered Ole Miss signing class for the 2020-21 season. Earlier this spring, Ole Miss announced the signing of ESPN's No. 1 rated transfer and former five-star prospect Shakira Austin from Maryland, in addition to sharp-shooting junior college transfer Tiya Douglas from Trinity Valley Community College. On Signing Day last November, Ole Miss signed four freshmen that put the Rebels on the map with the No. 1 signing class in the SEC and No. 13 class in the nation.

Those freshmen include five-star prospects Jacorriah Bracey (Drew, Mississippi/Thomas E. Edwards High School) and Madison Scott (Indian Head, Maryland/Bishop McNamara High School), as well as Snudda Collins (Brookhaven, Mississippi/Brookhaven High School) and Caitlin McGee (Jacksonville, Florida/Sandalwood High School). Like Sorrentino, McGee enrolled at Ole Miss this past spring and joined the team after graduating high school early.

