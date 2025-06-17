Ole Miss Women's Basketball Reveals Changes Made to 2025-26 Coaching Staff
OXFORD, Miss. – Coming off its second sweet 16 appearance in three years, Ole Miss women's basketball's head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin continues to build onto her elite coaching staff, announcing three title changes for the 2025-26 season on Monday.
Quentin Hillsman has been promoted to associate head coach, while Empress Davenport and Joy Smith have been elevated to associate coaches.
"Recognizing the growth, leadership, and dedication of our team is essential to the continued success of our program," said McPhee-McCuin.
"These title promotions are a direct reflection of the evolving roles and expanded responsibilities my staff have been tasked. In addition, I'm pleased to acknowledge their meaningful contributions and I support them in their journey as professionals in our industry."
In the trio of coaches' first year on staff, they helped lead the Rebels to their 21st NCAA Tournament appearance and 12th Sweet 16 in program history.
Hillsman, Smith and Davenport also assisted in helping Ole Miss reach 20 overall wins and 10 conference victories during the program's 50th year campaign.
Under their guidance, Ole Miss developed multiple successful athletes, including Madison Scott who earned All-America Honorable Mention honors.
She was recognized by the SEC in its postseason awards alongside Sira Thienou, one of the most highly touted freshmen in the nation.
The three coaches have helped revamp the Rebels for the 2025-26 season, adding a diversified group of seven transfers that should give Ole Miss another chance at a competitive SEC season and a deep NCAA tournament run.
Cotie McMahon headlines the transfer class, recognized as the top forward from this year's portal.
