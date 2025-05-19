Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue a critical stretch in Oxford with the program retooling the roster for the 2025-26 season.
With near double-digit additions made via the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Rebels have revamped the program heading into the upcoming season.
Now, Ole Miss has been labeled "offseason winners' with ESPN impressed with the stretch McPhee-McCuin and Co. have had since reaching the Sweet 16 in March.
ESPN's Take: "Just one month after the Rebels' season ended in the Sweet 16 and five key players used up their eligibility, Ole Miss has been remade.
"Yolett McPhee-McCuin added seven players from the portal, a diversified group that should give Ole Miss another chance at a competitive SEC season and a deep NCAA tournament run.
"[Cotie] McMahon is the headliner and could pair with rising sophomore Sira Thienou to form a duo that excels on both ends of the floor. [Latasha] Lattimore improved dramatically in her one year at Virginia and could provide some inside scoring, while Murray and Peterson give the Rebels some perimeter offense."
Now, the "Way-Too-Early" Top-25 Polls are being released with On3 Sports revealing one of their own.
Ole Miss comes in at No. 22 with multiple roster moves being made.
On3 Sports' Breakdown:
"Departed or expected to depart: Jite Gbemuotor (0 PPG – 7 games), Fatumata Djalo (0.4 PPG), Heloisa Carrera (1.7 PPG), Mariyah Noel (2.2 PPG), Ayanna Thompson (2.3 PPG), Rhema Collins (2.9 PPG), Kharyssa Richardson (3.7 PPG), Madison Scott (11.1 PPG), Kennedy Todd-Williams (11.4 PPG), Starr Jacobs (10.9 PPG), KK Deans (9.3 PPG), Tameiya Sadler (6.7 PPG)
"Expected to return: Sira Thienou (10.5 PPG), Christeen Iwuala (6.8 PPG), J’Adore Young (2.3 PPG – 2023-24)
"Incoming transfers: Tianna Thompson (4 PPG at Georgia Tech), Latasha Lattimore (14.3 PPG at Virginia), Cotie McMahon (16.5 PPG at Ohio State), Kaitlin Peterson (21.4 PPG at UCF), Denim DeShields (5.7 PPG at Mississippi State), Debreasha Powe (8.4 PPG at Mississippi State), Jayla Murray (12.4 PPG at Wichita State), Desrae Kyles (3.3 PPG – 2023-24 at Central Michigan)
"Incoming freshmen: Lauren Jacobs (4-star)"
Ole Miss will continue offseason work with all eyes on the 2025-26 season as the program looks to build off of a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament this past season.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.