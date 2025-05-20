Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason as his meteoric rise continues ahead of the 2025 season.
Duckworth, the No. 6 rated quarterback in America, backed off of a commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks last summer where the Ole Miss Rebels began making their presence felt.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder led his prep squad to a state title in 2024 after putting together an impressive season on the gridiron in Alabama.
Duckworth threw for 3,109 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also logging 631 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games played.
He’s now accumulated over 6,400 total yards and 80 touchdowns across 30 games in three seasons for Jackson, according to On3 Sports.
Following a big-time junior campaign, the "Who's Who" of college football came in with offers and interest.
The likes of Ole Miss, North Carolina, Auburn and Florida State entered the mix with a focus on multiple top programs.
Duckworth has now trimmed his list to five schools: Ole Miss, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn and North Carolina.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will get the final crack at Duckworth with the program landing his last official visit.
He will be in Oxford during the weekend of June 20 for a multi-day stay with Kiffin and the Rebels.
He also plans on visiting Georgia (May 30), South Carolina (June 6) and Florida State (June 13) and Ole Miss (June 20), but the North Carolina Tar Heels are also picking up steam, he told On3 Sports in March.
“There are some other schools I am looking at, but Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida State are the main schools I am focused on right now,” Duckworth told On3’s Chad Simmons last month.
“All of those are talking to me a lot, they want me to visit in the spring and I am planning to take official visits to all four.”
In the midst of a critical offseason in his recruitment, Duckworth will also compete in the prestigious Elite 11 event in Los Angeles (Calif.)
The event will run from June 17-19 on the West cost where the coveted signal-caller will then hop on a flight to the Magnolia State to begin his official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels from June 20-22.
Duckworth is the 10th quarterback to receive an invite to the coveted event.
He joins Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon, Houston commit Keisean Henderson, Texas commit Dia Bell, USC pledge Jonas Williams, Miami commit Dereon Coleman, Iowa State’s Jett Thomalla, Louisville commit Briggs Cherry, Texas A&M commit Helaman Casuga, Washington pledge Derek Zammit and Arizona State commit Jake Fette.
Following official visits and a busy summer, Duckworth will begin mulling over a decision with his family. Is there a timeline in place? Not necessarily.
“If I am ready to commit before the season, I want to, but if not, I will wait,” Duckworth said.
“What’s important to me is the atmosphere at the school, the way the coaches treat me, how the offense is and the background of the coaches and their development.”
Ole Miss will work through a busy summer stretch in Oxford with multiple priority prospects set to make their way to town for official visits.
