Ole Miss Basketball Hosting UT Martin During 2022-23 Season

The Ole Miss basketball team has added another non-conference opponent to its schedule.
The Ole Miss Rebels added a non-conference opponent to its 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday. According to CBS Sports, the Rebels will welcome the UT Martin Skyhawks to The Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

The Skyhawks finished the 2021-22 season with an 8-22 overall record (4-14 in OVC) good enough for a second-to-last finish in the Ohio Valley Conference. UT Martin finished last season averaging 68.9 points per game as a team while allowing 73.5 points per game. 

Leading the way for UT Martin on the hardwood is senior guard KJ Simon. Last season, Simon led the Skyhawks in minutes (927) and scoring with 16.9 points per game. Simon's best performance of the 2021-22 season came against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs where he recorded 30 points, four rebounds, two assists, and four steals. Simon also shot 50 percent from the three-point line in the 79-68 victory over UNC Asheville.

The UT Martin basketball program is in the middle of a rough patch after winning just eight games last season under first-year coach Ryan Ridder. Ridder took over for interim coach Montez Robinson after 2021, who was named interim coach after former coach Anthony Stewart tragically passed away right before the 2020-21 season. 

The last winning season UT Martin had was in 2016, Stewart's first year at the helm. In his first year with the Skyhawks, Stewart led UT Martin to a 22-13 overall record.

The only other non-conference opponent the Rebels have scheduled for the 2022-23 season is the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Ole Miss will take on the Cowboys on Saturday, January 28, in the 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge. 

