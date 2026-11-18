Ole Miss Basketball has started 2026 about as well as it possibly could, adding a fourth commanding victory tonight over Nicholls State, 76-41, in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion. Adding another layer to the Rebels' impressive showing, the victory marked Chris Beard's 300th victory as a coach in college basketball.

Chris Beard's Rebels, thriving so far with aggression and grit, put on a show tonight defensively, holding the Colonels to a mere nine points in the first half, the lowest point total the Rebels have allowed in a half during the shot-clock era and an encouraging sign for a team heading for its first true test on Monday, a date with Clemson in paradise at the Southwest Maui Invitational.

While Ole Miss has yet to play an opponent within striking range of its caliber, the Rebels continued to show no mercy in their tune-up games to begin the season, as Beard's side looks to erase the doubts it created in a shaky 2025 season. Should the Rebels continue playing thorough defense and add some consistency in their shot-making, the sky is the limit in Oxford this season.

Here are five immediate takeaways from Ole Miss' walloping of Nicholls State

Beard Ball is in Full Effect

Feb 14, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts toward an official during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beard continuously preaches a hard-nosed defensive style for his team, and through four games, Ole Miss has yet to let up on its opponents on the defensive end of the court. Absolutely suffocating the Colonels tonight, forcing an impressively low nine-point first half, the Rebels looked to have settled into the season well once again.

What may have been the most eye-catching, though, was the ten-minute period of total dominance Ole Miss went on in the first half.

Five minutes into the game, the Rebels imposed a total lockdown on Nicholls State, starting a ten-minute stretch in which Ole Miss forced 10 turnovers and allowed zero points. While the Colonels are far from the competition the Rebels have awaiting them in Maui and in the SEC, a period of dominance this strong against any team takes real guile.

Beard has been adamant about the joy he gets from coaching "alphas"; it seems the Ole Miss head coach has fifteen

Excellent Exotic Guard Play

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine (6) reacts after a made three point basket against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have quite a diverse roster when it comes to the origins of their players. From Murfreesboro, Tenn. to Perth, Australia, Ole Miss has built a melting pot of skill in Oxford, fueled by an impressive foreign duo in the backcourt.

Ilias Kamardine has progressively gotten better in each of the Rebels' first three games, adding another solid performance tonight against the Colonels. Notching 12 points and seven assists without a turnover last time out against Southeastern Louisiana, the Marseille, France, native had another productive game all around tonight.

While only adding two points, Kamardine stood out with four rebounds and five strong assists, once again getting Ole Miss moving offensively while adding the immense defense and effort that Beard champions. Playing this season in a system that allows him to focus on facilitation, the Frenchman looks to be on his way to a breakout season in the SEC.

Adding another 8,700 miles between the pairs' hometowns, Ben Henshall had another productive night for the Rebels in his first season stateside. After playing his last three seasons with the Perth Wildcats of the Australian NBL, Henshall has slotted into the Rebels' lineup smoothly upon his arrival in Mississippi.

A contingent of fans flew an Australian flag tonight upon every Henshall success, emphasizing the love Ole Miss has for its far-from-home stars.

Henshall's greatest improvements from tonight do not come up in the box score, with the Aussie developing into a formidable second guard beside either Budd Clark or Kamardine, with his ball-handling and facilitation ion taking clear jumps after the Rebels' week off from games. However, Henshall's seven points, five rebounds and six assists prove further how crucial the transfer will be for Ole Miss this season.

A Talented Frontcourt Tandem

While Roman Siulepa adds an always-welcome, enforcing edge to the Rebels' bigs' depth, the Brisbane, Australia, native continues to struggle to finish around the rim. On multiple occasions in this young season, Siulepa has gone to the rack, missed a layup that seemed straightforward, got his own rebound, and missed again.

It's early, so the concern may be unwarranted, and with strong production from two other Ole Miss bigs, there is no need to sound the alarm.

Santi Trouet shone again for the Rebels in his fourth game in Oxford since transferring in from Arizona State. Scoring a team-leading 16 points while adding three rebounds, the 6-foot-11-inch forward continues to impress and seems due to force a switch-up in Beard's starting rotation.

Alongside Patton Pinkins, who had a bounce-back nine points following a quiet showing against Southeastern Louisiana, Ole Miss has another threatening Sophomore in its ranks.

Christian Brown, the former James Madison forward, has become one of Beard's most praised players this year to date, playing every minute as if it is the most important minute he has ever played. Despite the urgency the Sophomore plays with, Brown never fails to display immense poise for a player of his experience.

With Trouet's fast start and the certain emergence of Siulepa looming, Brown finishes a legitimately impressive trio of bigs for Beard to rotate between.

What's Next?

Ole Miss heads into a Feast Week trip, setting sail for the Southwest Maui Invitational.

Tipping off Monday, November 23rd with Clemson at 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2, the Rebels begin a push for an early-season title at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

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