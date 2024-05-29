Transfer Forward Malik Dia Withdraws From NBA Draft, Will Play For Ole Miss
Belmont transfer forward Malik Dia withdrew from the NBA Draft on Wednesday and will suit up for the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2024-25 season. Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news.
Dia measures in at 6-foot-9, and he averaged 16.9 points per game a season ago with the Bruins. He committed to the Rebels in April, and he also has some prior experience in the SEC, having suited up for the Vanderbilt Commodores in his freshman (2022-23) season.
As a recruit, Dia was rated as a three-star prospect out of Ensworth (Tenn.) School, and he was listed as the No. 5 prospect out of Tennessee and the No. 36 power forward, per On3.
Like Dia, Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell also opted to test the NBA Draft waters this offseason, but no official word has come on his decision, as of this writing. Dia will join names like Jaemyn Brakefield and Jaylen Murray who have already announced their intention to return to Ole Miss for another season.
Dia is just part of a big transfer portal haul made by head coach Chris Beard and staff this offseason in Oxford, joining the likes of guard Sean Pedulla, guard/forward Dre Davis, forward Mikeal Brown-Jones, and forward Ja’Von Barnes. Ole Miss' returning talent and transfer portal additions earned it the No. 8 spot on a recent edition of way-too-early SEC power rankings.