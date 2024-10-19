Ole Miss Rebels WR Cayden Lee is Putting Together a Breakout Season
As the Ole Miss Rebels prepare for the second half of their season, Cayden Lee has seemed to jump on Lane Kiffin's depth chart.
Coming into this season, the sophomore was expected to be wide receiver No. 4 or 5, but due to an injury before week one, Lee got his shot and has not looked back.
Lee started strong in Week 1, posting four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in Ole Miss' rout over Furman.
Despite Jordan Watkins being healthy for Week 2, he was on a pitch count, giving Lee yet another opportunity. This time, Lee went for four catches and 64 yards, including a long reception of 25 yards.
Ever since he got his Week 1 opportunity, Lee has made the most of every snap he gets. He is currently second in total receptions and yards behind midseason All-American Tre Harris.
The Rebels have seemed to use Lee on some motion plays and gotten him into space where he can use his agility and speed to break big plays.
Kiffin even turned to him last week in the loss to LSU. When Harris went down with an injury, Cayden Lee stepped up big time, posting a collegiate career high of nine catches and 132 yards.
"Just like I've always said, it doesn't really matter about the stats or anything because we didn't get the result we wanted," Lee said of his big game in the loss to the Tigers. "At the end of the day, that doesn't really matter to me."
Lee along with the the rest of the Rebs have a very big bye week this week as the prepare to return home for the first time in almost a month to take on the first-time SEC member Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday.
"It's great. It's a good time to get our bodies back under us," Lee said earlier this week. "We have a lot of guys banged up, and we've got to use this time to get back healthy."
